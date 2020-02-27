Coding classes in Lee County schools preparing students for a future in tech

There is a growing debate discussing if kids should be required to learn computer coding before graduating high school. In Lee County, some students have already started doing it.

13 out of 20 middle schools here in Lee County offer a coding class, and we got to visit those schools to see how those skills are preparing students for the future.

Paddy Murray is one of the thousand students in Lee County taking the coding class after state legislators pushed forward a law in 2018 requiring middle and high schools to offer coding programs for their students.

You think, when you see coding, it’s all the ones and zeros but it’s not just that, you got to do some block coding. I was a little scared of it but now it’s a lot easier,” said 7th-grade coder, Paddy Murray.

Murray credits that to the simplicity of codesters, a program Lee Schools pay for through their career and technical programs.

It is teaching the students skills they can use in their careers.

“These skills are very applicable to any degree or workforce opportunity that students may consider…having critical thinking and ability to solve problems easily is highly sought out after in any field,” said Rita Davis, who is the Lee County School District Director for Adult and Career Education.

So even if Murray doesn’t use the learned skill beyond high school, he is still gaining experience in the growing industry of computer science.

As of now, the codesters style class is only available to 7th graders. So if Murray wants to continue honing his coding skills in 8th grade he can take a robotics class instead.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

