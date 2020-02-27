Suspect stole vacuums from Walmart (CCPD)
CAPE CORAL

Cape Coral police looking for man who stole vacuums from Walmart

Published: February 27, 2020 4:20 PM EST

The Cape Coral Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole two vacuums from the Walmart located at 1619 Del Prado Blvd. S.

Suspect stole vacuums from Walmart (CCPD)

Based on surveillance photos from inside the store, the man appears to have been wearing a black baseball cap, a black and grey short-sleeved t-shirt, black pants and sunglasses. He was also seen wearing a black tank top.

Suspect stole vacuums from Walmart (CCPD)

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223, submitting an anonymous tip at to www.capecops.com/tips, texting them with your tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637), sending them a message through their social media platforms or calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please use Case Report #20-003862

Writer:Briana Harvath
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media