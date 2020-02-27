Cape Coral police looking for man who stole vacuums from Walmart

The Cape Coral Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole two vacuums from the Walmart located at 1619 Del Prado Blvd. S.

Based on surveillance photos from inside the store, the man appears to have been wearing a black baseball cap, a black and grey short-sleeved t-shirt, black pants and sunglasses. He was also seen wearing a black tank top.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223, submitting an anonymous tip at to www.capecops.com/tips, texting them with your tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637), sending them a message through their social media platforms or calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please use Case Report #20-003862

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know