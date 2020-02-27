“Bucket List Bash” in North Naples raises money for American Cancer Society

Many of us have been touched by cancer, whether it’s a family member or a friend. And, in a matter of days, a big party is planned to support an organization that helps our friends and family in need.

The “Bucket List Bash” raises money for the American Cancer Society. We visited Naples Grande Beach Resort in North Naples Thursday, where the fundraiser will be held Saturday.

It’s the tenth anniversary for the “Bucket list Bash.” This year, the event has an honorary chair whose passion for trying to help cure cancer was fired up after losing her daughter to it.

Laurie Mezzaligua was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29 and fought hard for 12 years before she died in 2009. That didn’t stop her mother, Kathleen, from continuing to fight the disease

This year, she is an honored member of the “Bucket list Bash,” where some of the money goes to helping people in the Naples area.

“So the part of the money from “Bucket List Bach” gala goes to support the local patients who are battling cancer,” said Anita Lovse, the event chairperson. “And, if they cannot afford all of the medical bills, the American Cancer Society helps them.”

Lovse says the goal of the event is so important to so many people. It’s to raise over $1 million, so, maybe someday, no mothers have to go through the same thing.

“In my lifetime, one of three people will be diagnosed with cancer,” Lovse said. “It could be me. It could be you. It could be my dear family.”

That’s why people plan to raise money for cancer research to try and find a cure at “Bucket List Bash.”

“In the last 20 years, the cancer death rate reduced by 26%,” Lovse said. “So there is definitely results, and I want to be involved in that because I see the passion in the American Cancer Society and great things they do.”

WINK News and our proud partner Gulfshore Life Magazine are proud donors of the event. WINK News Anchor Lois Thome will be the emcee of “Bucket List Bash” this weekend. The event begins at 6 p.m.

“We are here for the next 100 years,” Lovse said. “And, hopefully by then, there won’t be cancer anymore.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

