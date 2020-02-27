1 dead, 1 seriously injured in North Fort Myers crash on SR-78

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another in North Fort Myers around 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to FHP, 86-year-old Thomas Peter Hoolihan of Fort Myers died at Lee Memorial Hospital from injuries in the crash.

Hoolihan was driving a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe northbound on Indian Creek Drive approaching the intersection with State Road 78 (Bayshore Road) when 53-year-old Octavian Mireca Daraban of Cape Coral in a 2012 Jeep Liberty was eastbound in the inside lane of SR-78 approaching the intersection with Indian Creek Dr.

State troopers say the Hyundai went out onto SR-78 directly in the path of the Jeep, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of the Hyundai.

Both Hooihan and Daraban were taken to the hospital, where Hooihan was pronounced dead. Daraban is being treated for serious injuries.

Charges are pending, as the crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

