West Zone College Fair taking place at Island Coast High School on March 4
Island Coast High School will host more than 40 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military branches at the West Zone College Fair on Wednesday, March 4, according to a press release.
Among the schools already confirmed to attend are:
Cape Coral Tech College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida A&M University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Florida International University
Florida Polytechnic University
Florida Southern College
Florida State University
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Hodges University
Keiser University
Lees-McRae College
Lynn University
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Oglethorpe University
Penn State University
Rider University and Westminster Choir College
Rollins College
Saint Leo University
Temple University
United States Navy
University of Central Florida
University of Chicago
University of Florida
University of Maine at Machias
University of Miami
University of South Florida
Valdosta State University
Warner University
Webber International University
This will be the only evening College Fair this semester and all students in Lee County are invited to attend.
The event will run from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
Students are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend. Island Coast High School is located at 2125 De Navarra Parkway in Cape Coral.