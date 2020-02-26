West Zone College Fair taking place at Island Coast High School on March 4

Island Coast High School will host more than 40 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military branches at the West Zone College Fair on Wednesday, March 4, according to a press release.

Among the schools already confirmed to attend are:

Cape Coral Tech College

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida A&M University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida International University

Florida Polytechnic University

Florida Southern College

Florida State University

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Hodges University

Keiser University

Lees-McRae College

Lynn University

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Oglethorpe University

Penn State University

Rider University and Westminster Choir College

Rollins College

Saint Leo University

Temple University

United States Navy

University of Central Florida

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Maine at Machias

University of Miami

University of South Florida

Valdosta State University

Warner University

Webber International University

This will be the only evening College Fair this semester and all students in Lee County are invited to attend.

The event will run from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Students are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend. Island Coast High School is located at 2125 De Navarra Parkway in Cape Coral.

