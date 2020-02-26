Suspects face new murder charges for shooting in the middle of a Lehigh Acres street

Two men face new murder charges for a shocking killing caught on cam in the middle of the street in Lehigh Acres.

Ricky Ruiz and Victor Colon faced a judge in court for a first appearance Wednesday and it was anything but ordinary.

The courtroom was packed to hear the charges and see the two suspects.

Prosecutors say Ruiz and Colon murdered Isiah Robles, a young father.

The judge ordered them both held without bond on those murder charges and made mention of both men’s extensive criminal histories during the brief court appearance.

The judge then talked about the video showing a man shooting and running in the middle of the intersection of Beth Stacey Boulevard and Woodward Court with a gun.

Deputies say the dashcam video helped them find both suspects.

Most of the people in the courtroom were friends of the two suspects, Colon and Ruiz.

None of them would talk to WINK News on camera but some of them said the true story is going to come out eventually.

Both men are scheduled to appear again in court on March 30, at 8:30 a.m.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know