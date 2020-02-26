North Port man faces 40 felony charges for possession of child sex abuse pornography

A North Port man is facing 40 felony charges for possession of images containing sexual acts performed by children, according to the North Port Police Department.

Luis Valenzuela, 58, was found to be in possession of child pornography, more specifically, child sexual abuse material. Investigators found more than 300 illegal images on his computer, some of which included children under the age of five.

Valenzuela is currently being held in the Sarasota County jail. NPPD says, unfortunately, this is just the latest arrest in these types of heinous crimes.

They are warning anyone doing or thinking of doing something similar that they will be caught.

“These are not victimless crimes. Our far-reaching network will work to make sure our smallest victims have a voice, no matter how long it takes. Even just looking at images will result in serious charges and significant jail time. Don’t do it, or we will see you soon.”

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know