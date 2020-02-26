Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Feb. 26

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Brion Darby (DOB 4/1/77) – is a career criminal with 22 bookings to date, who currently has a felony violation of probation warrant for battery.

His current legal issues stem from an incident where he accused of sucker-punching and attacked a man who accused Darby of stealing several items from his Bokeelia home.

This is just one of a long list of violent outbursts on Darby’s part, with several arrests for felony battery, as well as burglary, grand theft, fleeing and eluding officers, contempt, dealing in stolen property and grand theft auto, among others.

42-year-old Darby is 5’9”, 200 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers.

Anne Carey Dant (DOB 7/25/81) – is on the run in Collier County for multiple violations of state probation charges, including the fraudulent use of personal ID, illegal use of credit cards (more than two times in six months), as well as grand theft.

Dant was originally arrested on those charges in December 2018 and last spring, she was placed on 18 months of state probation for her misdeeds.

Barely a year into that term, Dant has failed to remain in compliance with her probation terms. Detectives believe she may be staying in the North or East Naples area, where she has been known to work as a pet sitter, a taxi driver and a nanny.

Shannon Holmes (DOB 11/18/76) – is wanted for failing to show up in court in Lee County on three separate drug charges. This 43-year-old felon has been a thorn in the side of officers since 1996, with a steady stream of felony charges along the way.

Among the crimes she’s been arrested for is the possession, sale and delivery of cocaine and heroin, burglary, fraud, grand theft, forgery, battery and DUI, among others. In addition to her local time behind bars, Holmes also spent time in lock up in Manatee County for escape.

She’s additionally been sent to state prison four times. Holmes is a registered convicted felon who is 5’3”, 175 pounds. She has tattoos of tribal art on her back and a cherry inked on her face.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



