More arrests attributed to Most Wanted Wednesday viewer tips

After tips from people like you after seeing featured fugitives right here on WINK News, Southwest Florida has made four arrests.

Shaquilla Jordan, Danielle Arledge, Rhonda Crews and Teresa Robinson have all been arrested.

Trish Routte of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said, “These arrests happened because local residents did the right thing and chose to help Crime Stoppers, and law enforcement, make their community safer. These criminals live in our neighborhoods, and shop at the same places we do, so you never know when you’re going to recognize someone on Wanted Wednesday. It’s simple to make the call and submit a tip”

There are only so many law enforcement eyes looking for these fugitives. Adding the public to assist the search clearly works. And 13 arrests in just over 6 months prove the partnership works.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

