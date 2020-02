Market Watch 2020 Summary

Over 1,000 people attended the annual News-Press Market Watch that was held last night at Hertz Arena. Denny Grimes of Denny Grimes & Team at Keller Williams Realty was the residential keynote speaker and he’s here with an update for buyers and sellers in Southwest Florida.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Producer: Bryan Ellison

