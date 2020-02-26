Marco Island Marine Emergency Response Team searching for aircraft 13 miles off Marco Island after distress alarm. (MIFR)
Marco Island Fire Rescue MERT team, USCG end search for unknown aircraft after distress alarm

Published: February 26, 2020 10:17 AM EST
Updated: February 26, 2020 11:16 AM EST

Marco Island Fire Rescue’s Marine Emergency Response Team (MERT) has ended their search for an unknown aircraft in distress after an alarm was sent about 13 miles west of Marco Island.

MIFR says Greater Naples Fire Rescue, Naples Fire Rescue, the Naples Police Department, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, FWC and the United States Coast Guard responded.

Responding vessels searched for a possible debris field. They say there are heavy fog conditions compromising visibility.

Rescue personnel were working alongside USCG about 10-13 miles straight out of Gordon pass.

MIFR said around 11 a.m. that USGC has terminated command as the area of the alarm has been thoroughly searched with no findings or debris field.

All vessels are returning to base.

Units involved in the search include MIFR incident command, two USCG helicopters, GNFD fireboat, NFD fireboat, NPD MIC54 and a CCSO marine unit.

There have not been any reports of any missing plane from the FAA.

Writer:Briana Harvath
