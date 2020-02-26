Lehigh Acres man darts across the street, hit by pickup truck

A Lehigh Acres man has serious injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck on Wednesday.

A 59-year-old man was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on 8th St. SW approaching the driveway on the 3000 block around 2 p.m. As the Ford was approaching the driveway, Hector Martinez Hernandez, 52, darted into the westbound lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the right side of the Ford struck Hernandez, who settled on his back in the westbound lanes. The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene.

Hernandez has been taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know