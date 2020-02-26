LCSO: North Fort Myers man arrested on drug charges

A North Fort Myers man has been arrested on Tuesday after a residential search warrant led to the seizure of a variety of illegal drugs.

The suspect, Daequan Titus Herring, 25, faces several charges including Cocaine Possession and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed the residential search warrant on the residence on the 7700 block of Hart Dr.

According to the LCSO press release, the search resulted in the seizure of 11.4 grams of Fentanyl, 10.2 grams of Crack Cocaine, 3.8 grams of Powder Cocaine, 1.2 grams of MDMA, 1 gram of Naloxone Hydrochloride pills, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency and one High Point .45 caliber firearm (loaded).

Writer: Michael Mora

