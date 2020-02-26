Florida woman accused of zipping boyfriend up in suitcase, leaving him to die

A woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase and leaving him to die has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Monday, 42-year-old Sarah Boone called the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office to report that her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, was dead. She said she put him in the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek.

Boone said they had been drinking alcohol and she passed out in her bed while he was still in the suitcase.

However, when deputies searched her phone and they found videos showing Torres yelling he couldn’t breathe from inside the suitcase.

Boone can be heard laughing and saying “that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me” and yelling obscenities, according to the sheriff’s office.

