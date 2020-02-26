Emmanuel Lutheran Church offering “drive-thru ashes” for Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday officially marks the start of Lent for many Christians and groups here in Southwest Florida are putting on their own events.

The day of lent represents a season of fasting and prayer.

Wednesday morning Emmanuel Lutheran Church passed out ashes to those on their way to work or school.

The pastor told us Ash Wednesday can be difficult for many Christians to come out and worship so that was his way of making it easier for those who still want to participate.

“It’s convenient in the sense that at least what we’re doing people don’t have to get out of their car, they can still stop by and receive that blessing,” said Pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran, Will Kittinger.

If you were not able to make it by and get your ashes this morning, the church will hold another “Drive-thru Ashes” event Wednesday at 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Community Park.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

