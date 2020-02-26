About 40 cats found hoarded in Hendry County storage unit, 22 taken in by GCHS

About 40 cats and kittens were rescued after they were found inside a Hendry County storage unit, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

The cats were neglected and in dirty conditions. The owners said the cats were only there temporarily as they fumigated their home, according to an incident report.

In addition to the 40 found alive, there were also dead cats found in various stages of decomposition. Those cats died of natural causes.

HCSO says it appears the owners just couldn’t part with the cats after they’d passed. Some of the boxes contained cats that had died and been buried then dug up again as the family moved from home to home.

The owners gave up 22 of the cats up to animal control. They were taken in by the Gulf Coast Humane Society where they will be cared for until they can be adopted.

GCHS says the unexpected influx of kittens will have a cost, but they will all now be in a caring and comfortable environment.

If you’d like to help the newly rescued felines, you can make a donation to GCHS which will help them keep the kittens to rehab and prepare to find their new “furever” home in the near future.

GCHS says they appreciate all and any help!

Writer: Briana Harvath

