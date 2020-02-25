Weather roller coaster in Southwest Florida: Near-record heat, rain and colder temperatures

As the famous saying goes in Florida: if you don’t like the weather now, just wait… it’ll change! That’ll be the case in Southwest Florida over the next 7 – 10 days. Fasten your seat belts and get ready to fit all seasons in one week!

On Tuesday, we’ll be warm and breezy with near-record highs in the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, we’ll need the umbrella off and on for the entire day with scattered showers and a few storms.

A few downpours possible as early as 6 a.m., a midday break from the heaviest rain, and another round of more widespread downpours to end the day. Rainfall totals will peak between 0.25″ – 0.50″ with isolated higher amounts.

On Thursday, drier air moves into the area with lower humidity. Temperatures will plummet to the 60s from the 80s in a matter of 24 hours.

On Friday, we’ll start the day in the mid-upper 40s for most of Southwest Florida, and even a few towns in the 30s. This cold air lasts four days straight, which is unusual, as most cold snaps for this region last about 2 days. This is due to a reinforcing shot of cooler air coming in with a weak cold front on Saturday.

Next week, we will shake off the cold weather and rebound back into the low-mid 80, which is higher than normal for this time of year.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees

Matt Devitt

Writer: Briana Harvath

