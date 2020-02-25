U.S. stocks slide again after coronavirus selloff

Stock prices dropped on U.S. markets again Tuesday amid growing concern that the coronavirus is spreading beyond China.

The Dow fell more than 1,000 points on Monday, with investors spooked after countries including South Korea and Italy reported more cases of the disease this week, including Europe’s first significant cluster of infections in northern Italy.

After rising on Tuesday shortly after markets opened, the Dow fell 126 points, 0.4%, to 27,835. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 29 points, or 0.3%, and the S&P 500 declined 17 points, or 0.5% to 3,209. Stocks listed in the S&P 500 lost nearly $965 billion in market value on Monday.

