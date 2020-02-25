Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash Tuesday morning

A man is in critical condition after a vehicle pulled out in front of his motorcycle on U.S. 41 in Lee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Brian Barone, 25, was traveling east on College Parkway in the left lane at a high rate of speed when a vehicle approaching the stop sign, momentarily stopped before pulling out directly into Barone’s path.

Barone’s Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle collided with the rear fender of the vehicle causing him to overturn.

Barone was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

