‘Mangrove massacre:’ DEP investigating mangroves ripped out, damaged at Tropicana Park

More mangroves have been ripped out and damaged at Tropicana Park in Cape Coral and this isn’t the first time.

The city ripped out mangroves near Four Mile Cove last summer and is facing fines. Now, the state is investigating.

It’s almost deja vu for Alyn Kay.

“We have more mangrove destruction in one of the city’s parks,” he said.

Kay sent in pictures of what he calls a “mangrove massacre” to the Department of Environmental Protection.

On Tuesday, the Department confirmed they are looking into it, but a Cape Coral spokesperson said in an email, “The city has not performed any mangrove trimming at this site.”

The Florida DEP enforces the Mangrove Act, which regulates the trimming and alteration of mangroves.

Just last week, we learned Cape Coral is on the hook for thousands of dollars in penalties and fines for ripping up mangroves at the city’s Four Mile Cove.

As for this latest DEP investigation, a spokesperson said, “The Department has not completed its investigation into these claims but will continue to keep us updated.”

“Absolutely, it’s frustrating, because it’s like nobody’s minding the asylum,” Kay said.

A frustrating reoccurrence in Southwest Florida’s largest city.

A Cape Coral spokesperson says her staff checked with surveyors who are working on Tropicana Park. They say they did not trim any mangroves.

The DEP says “regardless of who did it, the property owner is responsible.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Briana Harvath

