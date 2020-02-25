Lee County is seeking your opinion on publicly funded services

Lee County needs your opinion right now on publicly funded services and support in our community to eliminate gaps in its network.

The Human Services Gap Analysis focuses on a range of services beyond the responsibilities of the Board of County Commissioners. Herbert Marlowe, who compiled the report, said it was developed by analyzing quantitative data, local services infrastructure, multiple systems of care, populations, service geographies and funding.

Now, Lee County wants to collect your feedback. You can submit comments using the online comment form or by sending them to [email protected] The comment period closes Friday, March 20.

Writer: Michael Mora

