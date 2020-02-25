IHOP announces “pancakes for life” giveaway as part of National Pancake Day celebration

IHOP restaurants nationwide will celebrate IHOP National Pancake Day Tuesday, Feb. 25.

According to the restaurant, customers will also have the chance to win prizes, including the grand prize of ‘Pancakes for Life.’

To enter to win prizes, guests need to scan a QR code located on the signage at their table to find out if they’re an instant prize winner.

Today is National Pancake Day! Come to IHOP and celebrate with a free buttermilk short stack and a chance to win Pancakes for Life. Hip, hip, pancakes! Hip, hip, pancakes! pic.twitter.com/aB0WWnQzmL — IHOP (@IHOP) February 25, 2020

By completing the required information, all participants will also be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Prizes include limited-edition pancake-themed merchandise such as bicycles, scooters, customizable jackets, handmade berets and more.

In addition to the “Pancakes for Life” grand prize, ten lucky winners will also score $500 in IHOP gift cards.

The restaurant will be giving away free pancakes from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Customers will also get a chance to purchase a $5 wall tag icon on or before Tuesday which includes a $5 coupon good for a future visit.

Every dollar raised during IHOP National Pancake Day will support kids fighting to overcome illnesses by donating to its national charity partner Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and other local charities.

Author: CBS Local

