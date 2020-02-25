Harriet laid a second egg in her Fort Myers nest and our hearts just melted

Across Southwest Florida and around the country, our collective hearts are cheering the second egg laid by Harriet the eagle on Tuesday evening – just three days after Egg No. 1 was laid.

Emily Rutger Cowles, a client relationship specialist at Gartner, is ecstatic about the news, cheering on Harriet and M15 in a Facebook comment by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

“Such a beauty in nature for sure!” Cowles said. “Wishing for 2 successful hatchlings!”

Those celebrating the new egg are not just in Southwest Florida. Benita Olds, who is retired and lives in Everett, Washington, is estatic about the news, but she does not want to get her hopes up. Harriet’s and her partner, M14, recently lost an eaglet to rat poisoning.

“That’s such great news,” Olds said. “It was so sad after what happened e14, [sic] what a miracle.”

There will be an update to this developing story

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know