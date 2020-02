Golisano’s first in-hospital service dog

A trip to the hospital can be an overwhelming experience for anyone, but especially for children.

Golisano Children’s Hospital is using an innovative and furry new solution to help patients make it through procedures and cope with being in the hospital.

Erika Zalecky, a child life specialist with the children’s hospital, is here with Dorian, to tell us how he’s helping patients in our community.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

Producer: jasmine jackson

