First ‘dual tailspin water slide’ in America to open at Adventure Island

The first “dual tailspin water slide” in the country is set to open next month at Adventure Island in Tampa.

The water park, located across the street from Busch Gardens, will kick off its 2020 season introducing the Solar Vortex, a record-breaking new water slide.

“Adventure Island is heading into its 40th splash-filled season and we couldn’t be more excited to kick-off 2020 by adding America’s first dual tailspin water slide to our portfolio of slides,” said the park’s vice president, Brandon Thom. “As a family raft slide, Solar Vortex packs a bigger thrill than I was expecting – the high speed generated by the tailspin feature really amps up the ride journey. Along with Adventure Island’s many slides, pools, and splash zones, Solar Vortex is sure to make 2020 our best season yet.”

The ride debuts new elements unlike any other attraction in the park.

The high-thrill family raft slide combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features. Solar Vortex will also include three dynamic AquaLucent™ elements – harnessing the power of the Florida sun into colorful patterns that shine through the slide as riders reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

Adventure Island Pass Members will have the chance to ride the Solar Vortex exclusively on Friday, March 13.

The ride will open to the public on Saturday, March 14.

For more information on the Solar Vortex, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know