Fire dangers still linger around brush fires in Charlotte County

Two choppers were called in for airdrops to help protect homes while dozens of residents had to evacuate and leave their belongings behind.

Crews restored power to the neighborhood where the fire was so bad— poles were destroyed and about 200 acres burned right off of Gasparilla Road, near Rotonda West.

A crew is still on the scene keeping an eye in any hotspots that could reflame up if the winds begin strengthening again. Breezy conditions spread the fire just blocks from people’s homes Monday.

Despite hotspots still being observed by crews, it is still a big contrast compared to Monday. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. and scorched more than 200 acres within just hours.

Three dozen dire trucks and choppers worked to douse the fire and quickly get it under control. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and some power lines were burned.

All in all, homeowners are thankful it wasn’t much worse.

“I could see the flames going through the tops of the pine trees and I knew this was bad,’ said Rotonda Sands resident, Gary Erickson.

One evacuee said she felt lots of relief when she returned home after the danger was gone.

“I came in that way, and I was able to see my house and I was like so relieved to see my home ….. until you see it you don’t know,” said evacuee Nicole Husz.

Firefighters tell us no homes were lost but some homes may have heat damage on the exterior walls.

Once the fires are completely out and there is no more danger, firefighters said they will try to figure out what started the fire.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

