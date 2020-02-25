Fill a bag, clean up Southwest Florida beaches

Buckets are now sitting at certain Southwest Florida beaches for visitors to fill up while they fun in the sun. Some people are saying the initiative should be at all of our beaches.

Glen Vogel, who said, “nobody likes coming to a dirty beach,” is speaking the truth. The new Fill a Bag station, located in Delnor Wiggins Pass State Park, is already catching the eyes of beachgoers.

“Why ruin nature,” Vogel said. “It’s just beautiful and to help, this is something we can do.”

Manny Rionda originally started the project in Key Biscayne.

“We decided every time we come, we’re going to fill a bag,” Rionda said. “Then we thought, ‘what if we could make it even easier for everyone to do the same thing?'”

Right now, the Fill a Bag stations are in Miami, Daytona, Pompeo and many other places. They are working on putting new ones in Panama City and Vero Beach.

So, the next time you go to the beach, grab a bucket and help make the beach a better place.

“The more we can do, then everyone can enjoy it,” Vogel said. “That’s the best part about it.”

“Are we ever going to get ahead of trash on the beach?” Rionda said. “I don’t think so, but can we make changes in our lifestyle so that we improve our chances, everyone, I think. So, grab a bucket and fill it because it’s cool and it’s going to make you feel good.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

