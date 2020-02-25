Coronavirus spread in U.S. is inevitable, CDC says

A spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States is inevitable, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Tuesday.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” she said.

Messonnier said “our containment strategies have been largely successful” so far. “As a result, we have very few cases in the United States and no spread in the community,” she said.

“But as more and more countries experience community spread, successful containment at our borders becomes harder and harder,” she added.

There are 14 confirmed cases in the U.S., not including 39 passengers of a cruise ship in Japan who tested positive and were brought back to the U.S. under the watch of federal health officials.

“We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare in the expectation that this could be bad,” Messonnier said. “I continue to hope that in the end we’ll look back and feel like we are overprepared, but that is a better place to be in than being underprepared.”

How will this affect Florida’s economy?

The Florida Chamber Foundation Chief Economist, Dr. Jerry Parrish, says Florida should be “concerned, but not panicked.”

“Yesterday the Dow dropped by more than 1,000 points, companies are cutting their GDP forecasts, 30-year mortgages are at an eight-year low, manufacturers are idling their factories because of supply chain issues. All of this is having an effect on Florida’s economy, and it could continue. This is certainly a concern, but it’s not anything to panic about,” Dr. Parrish explained in his latest Florida By The Numbers report.

Parrish says Florida’s most vulnerable industries include:

International visitors

Cruise passengers

Imports/exports

Manufacturing jobs

In addition, Parrish said the 10-year government bond and the three-month T-bill are now showing an inversion.

“An inversion of the yield curve has been a reliable, but not perfect signal, of a future recession. This is one of the metrics that goes into the calculation of the probability of a Florida recession which is on TheFloridaScorecard.org,” Dr. Parrish explained. “The probability of Florida being in a recession over the next nine months has now increased to 24.1 percent.”

Author: AUDREY MCNAMARA, CBS News/WINK News

