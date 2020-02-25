Car plunges into waterway in Bonita Springs; condition of driver and passenger unknown

Tuesday morning we are working to learn how a child is doing after being pulled from a submerged car in Bonita Springs.

The incident happened along McLaughlin Boulevard in Bonita Springs across from the beach.

When we arrived at the scene Monday night EMS, Fire Fighters, and the Sheriff’s Office had the area blocked off as they worked to bring that car to safety.

Boats and helicopters were out searching the water around the area of the incident. Scuba divers were also in the water helping remove the car from the water.

All witnesses could say was they saw a small child get pulled out of the submerged car. They are hoping that child and everyone involved is ok.

“That’s the part that everybody would feel bad about— I have kids… I don’t know if you have any, but they mean everything,” said Chuck Andrews, who witnessed the crash.

When we find out more answers about the condition of the driver and the child, we will have updates through the WINK News app.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know