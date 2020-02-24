Teen turns himself in after two burglaries in Cape Coral

A Cape Coral teenager turned himself in to authorities after they said he attempted two home burglaries over the weekend.

The suspect, 17 years olds, faces two counts of Burglary, Petit Theft and Criminal Mischief.

The suspect attempted to enter homes in the area of 100 block of SE 24th St. on Saturday around 3 p.m. According to the Cape Coral press release, the teenager caused damage to a fence and property in the yard.

Property belonging to the suspect was found inside a residence in the 200 block of SE 23rd Terr, per the release. There were items in the property that identified the suspect. While the police did not find the teenager then, around 9 p.m. the suspect turned himself into CCPD.

Writer: Michael Mora

