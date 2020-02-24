Roadblock: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hancock Bridge Pkwy in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist with serious injuries along Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral Monday.

According to CCPD, police are responding to the crash on the 100 block of Hancock Bridge Pkwy. E.

There is a roadblock along Hancock from Santa Barbara Boulevard to Cultural Park Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know