FORT MYERS (WINK NEWS)

Mental health Monday: Changing the way counselors are trained

Published: February 24, 2020 8:11 AM EST
Updated: February 24, 2020 9:36 AM EST

Florida Gulf Coast University launched a Community Counseling Center in January.

The center offers affordable counseling while also providing critical training for students aspiring to be mental health counselors.

Graduate student Kit Weber gives us a sense of how it is working for the students. Watch the full interview above.
For more information on the center, you can call (239)745-4777.
Reporter:Lindsey Sablan
