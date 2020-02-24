Mental health Monday: Changing the way counselors are trained

Florida Gulf Coast University launched a Community Counseling Center in January.

The center offers affordable counseling while also providing critical training for students aspiring to be mental health counselors.

Graduate student Kit Weber gives us a sense of how it is working for the students. Watch the full interview above.

For more information on the center, you can call (239)745-4777.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan



