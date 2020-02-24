BONITA BEACH
LCSO and FWC search water near homes near Bonita Beach
Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to a scene near Bonita Beach Monday.
Law enforcement officers are along McLaughlin Boulevard just east of Bonita Beach with crime scene tape up near homes.
There is a marine unit in the water near homes conducting a search.
LCSO and FWC are actively investigating.
