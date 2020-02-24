Credit: WINK News.
BONITA BEACH

LCSO and FWC search water near homes near Bonita Beach

Published: February 24, 2020 6:10 PM EST
Updated: February 24, 2020 7:30 PM EST

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to a scene near Bonita Beach Monday.

Law enforcement officers are along McLaughlin Boulevard just east of Bonita Beach with crime scene tape up near homes.

There is a marine unit in the water near homes conducting a search.

LCSO and FWC are actively investigating.

Trust us to update you when new information is available.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media