LCSO and FWC search water near homes near Bonita Beach

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to a scene near Bonita Beach Monday.

Law enforcement officers are along McLaughlin Boulevard just east of Bonita Beach with crime scene tape up near homes.

There is a marine unit in the water near homes conducting a search.

LCSO and FWC are actively investigating.

Writer: WINK News

