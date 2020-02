Large roadblock from along US-41 in Collier stretching to Miami-Dade

Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports a large roadblock along US-41 due to a Miami-Dade investigation Monday night.

According to the CCSO tweet, Miami-Dade investigators are working an incident along US-41.

There is a roadblock along US-41 starting at State Road 29 in Collier to the county line with Miami-Dade.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

