Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury reaches verdict on rape, sex assault charges

Jurors have reached a verdict in the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein.

The 67-year-old was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree. He was convicted on two lesser counts of criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree.

Weinstein was charged with raping Jessica Mann inside a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Mimi Haley in 2006.

The jury of seven men and five women also heard testimony from four additional accusers – Annabella Sciorra, Tarale Wulff, Dawn Dunning and Lauren Marie Young.

Although Sciorra’s rape claim from the early 1990s was past the statute of limitations, it was part of the predatory sexual assault charges to show a pattern of behavior.

Late Friday afternoon, jurors sent a note asking if they could be deadlocked on those two counts if they’re unanimous on the other three.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

His defense team tried to discredit the accusers, showing that some continued to contact Weinstein or had consensual encounters with him after the alleged incidents.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, sparking the #MeToo Movement.

If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to life in prison.

Author: CBS New York

