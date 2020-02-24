Fort Myers police arrest two students involved in fight on school bus

Fort Myers Police Department arrested two students involved in a large fight on a Lee County school bus Monday.

According to FMPD, police were called to assist in breaking up a fight on a bus. When the first responding officer entered the bus, he saw several students fighting with each other. Some students refused his commands and prevented the officer from handling the fight.

More officers arrived to the scene and calmed the situation.

Police say content published on social media suggests officers pulled out a stun gun or a firearm. But investigators say this did not happen.

Two students involved in the fight were arrested by police. They both face charges for obstruction and disturbing the peace.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know