LEHIGH ACRES

Firefighters put out house fire along 27th St West in Lehigh Acres

Published: February 24, 2020 6:42 PM EST
Updated: February 24, 2020 6:53 PM EST

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District put out a house fire along 27th St. West in Lehigh Acres Monday.

According top the fire department’s tweet, firefighters responded to the scene along the 3400 block of 27th St. West. They say the fire appears to have started in the garage of a home and was reported as an explosion.

There were no injuries due to the fire.

The fire department says its inspector will be on scene to continue the investigation.

