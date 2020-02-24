Firefighters put out house fire along 27th St West in Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District put out a house fire along 27th St. West in Lehigh Acres Monday.

According top the fire department’s tweet, firefighters responded to the scene along the 3400 block of 27th St. West. They say the fire appears to have started in the garage of a home and was reported as an explosion.

There were no injuries due to the fire.

The fire department says its inspector will be on scene to continue the investigation.

The fire originated in the garage after witnesses heard an explosion. The fire is out now. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/URKSVMF6ni — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) February 24, 2020

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know