Brush Fire Alert: Homes evacuated near South Gulf Cove in Charlotte County

The entire community west of Masthead Rd (toward Rotonda West) has been evacuated due to a brush fire, according to the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office.

Several homes are threatened near the South Gulf Cove community and evacuations may expand. Currently, no homes have been damaged.

As of 1:55 p.m. the fire was at 60 acres.

The Englewood Fire Control District and the Boca Grande Fire Department have responded to the site near Gasparilla Rd. The fire has since jumped roads since it started and is quickly spreading.

Lehigh Fire district has this reminder:

“It is easy to forget that our beautiful weather comes with dangers and this time of year means wildfires. As of yesterday, the Florida Forest Service increased our fire danger to high. This means it is easy for wildfires to start due to the dry brush and low rainfall which is typical in the winter months of Florida. Use caution when outdoors – keep barbecue grills maintained and contained – don’t park vehicles in grass where the hot motor can spark a grass fire – don’t throw smoking materials outdoors, use ashtrays and dispose of them properly.”

To learn more about wildfires and how to keep your home FireWise, click HERE.

There will be an update to this developing story

