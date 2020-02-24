Developer seeks input on future land use of former Weeks Fish Camp

The land formerly called Weeks Fish Camp in Bonita Springs was not just a piece of waterfront land Jim Weeks, it has been a piece of his family’s history for nearly a century.

The spot offered dozens of slips and a ramp for boaters to launch.

“This land means the past and future of our community,” Weeks said. “That’s what it means to me and everyone else around us.”

Weeks and his family sold the property back in 2014. Now, he and other boaters are concerned about a proposed development limiting their access to what they say was one of the most convenient spots to launch their boats.

Boater Allen Hergenhahn said until the ramp closed in 2014,” there were 75 boats that were able to be launched here and stored here.”

Weeks warns that it’s one of the last substantial pieces of property in Southwest Florida that has direct access for the public to the bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

CEO of London Bay Development Group Mark Wilson told WINK News they have heard the concerns of the neighborhood loud and clear, and they are planning to build a public marina with 10 boat slips – 15 spots for boat trailers and 34 parking spots along with the proposed senior living facility.

“We are offering the city and the public basically a brand new marina with access for the public forever,” Wilson said. “It’s important to say what is it that we can get and is it going to be brand new and better than we’ve ever had”

Some neighbors, like Hergenhahn, would like to see more spots and boat slips for the public, “with the changes that they have made, they’re basically crumbs.”

So they plan to make their voices heard at an open meeting with the developer this Wednesday.

Wednesday’s meeting will be at Estero High School at 5:30 p.m. The developer says they will continue meeting with public groups for input even after that. The City of Bonita Springs said they are working towards a final vote in April or May.

Reporter: Breana Ross



