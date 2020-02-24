City considers safety measures to slow down speeders in south Cape Coral

Someone going nearly 20 miles over the speed limit along a southeast Cape Coral street was caught on video recently. This is one reason why city leaders are looking to improve safety measures to help prevent this type of behavior.

During a regular meeting Monday, Cape Coral City Council discussed about adding features such as speed bumps and roundabouts to stop drivers who disobey the speed limit.

David Vargas used to live near Miramar Street and SE 46th Lane in south Cape but moved because of drivers racing through his neighborhood where the posted speed limit is 30 mph.

“It’s used as a shortcut route,” Vargas said. “And people speed through here. And the main thing is, if you ride bikes or pedestrian, you’re more in their way than they are in their way.”

Vargas believes it’s not safe.

Cape Coral has temporary fixes in place such as temporary radar speed signs and increased patrols. But, after receiving a number of complaints, the city is considering more permanent options that include speed bumps and roundabouts along roads.

“I’m in favor of it,” Vargas said. “Once people go over a speed bump too fast, and they learn in a hurry that they cannot do that.”

City Manager Jim Szerlag says pump the brakes on any changes until the city finalizes a plan on how to pay for them.

One idea that has been presented to create a permanent solution and slow down speeders is convincing homeowners to buy into a cost sharing program. This would involve homeowners paying a percentage of the cost, with the city paying the rest of it. These numbers have yet to be determined.

“It’s a great area,” said. “People just need to slow down.”

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know