Cape Coral man builds artificial mini reefs to keep our waterways clean

While Brian Simard might be retired, he is still working to clean up our waterways with the help of artificial mini reefs.

“It goes in the water,” Simard said. “It takes probably a year to populate. You’ll have small fish that will come in to eat and organisms that attach to various components of this.”

These mini reefs are useful in water plagued with algae and red tide. Simard told WINK News that it is simple and effective. With some pipes, rope, glue and sheet plastic, he has the new creation. In total, it takes about four hours for each one.

Scientists at Florida Gulf Coast University said the invention has not been tested, but they told us it could be beneficial in canals.

“Increasing the number of filter feeders in these canals that have algae blooms will reduce the amount of algae and of course,” said James Douglass, an associate professor in the department of marine and earth science at FGCU, “oysters are the best filter feeders.”

Douglas applauds Simard’s effort to clean up his canal. Douglas said any step to improve our water quality is a step in the right direction.

“This is something meaningful that I can do to provide to the public at a reasonable cost,” Simard said. “If I sell them, great. If I don’t, that’s fine.”

