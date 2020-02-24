Cape Coral city council meeting to discuss system for safety changes

The city council will discuss on Monday if Cape Coral needs an avenue for more permanent traffic safety changes based on community complaints. While there are several actions the city currently does, the question is if it is enough.

Right now, at Country Club Blvd. and SE 9th Ct., there is a flashing speed sign warning drivers to slow down. It was there before a car slammed into a nearby house a few weeks ago. That sign is an example of permanent safety changes that could be used to help control speeding or unsafe drivers. Other measures, like speed bumps or roundabouts, might come to your mind.

The question that is being asked is whether Cape Coral needs a program for permanent changes to address complaints. The city said it already employs several temporary solutions when you bring up an issue, like education programs, temporary radar speed signs and increased localized enforcement.

However, John Szerlag, the Cape Coral city manager, wants them to figure out where they will get the funding. That is an issue that will be addressed at the meeting on Monday afternoon.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Michael Mora

