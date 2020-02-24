‘Anti-gravity’ suit shown off in North Naples; creator aims to create new sport

A real-life Iron Man wants to test the limits of human flight. Richard Browning invented a special jet suit so he can zoom through the clouds.

While it’s not quite Iron Man’s suit creator Richard Browning says his gravity jet suit is not far off.

On Monday he showed it off at the Imagine Solutions Conference in North Naples.

Mark Winnick of North Naples said, “(I) think it’s something that we’ll be looking at in the future as far as individual flight.”

Browning said it’s “genuinely like when you’re in that dream and you fly. ”

The suit weighs about 50 pounds and has five jet engines.

“You just put your arms downward and you don’t think about anything you’re doing with your body,” Browning said. “You are free from gravity… you are completely free in three-dimensional space to go wherever you like.”

While you’re free from gravity, it will set you back more than $400,000.

Browning said the ultimate goal is to use to suit for a whole new kind of racing sport – and the sky’s the limit.

Browning will head off to Germany next to give a demo of the gravity jet suit. Then in March, trained flyers wearing the suits will race in Bermuda.

Author: ANDRYANNA SHEPPARD

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know