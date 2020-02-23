‘We All Did This Together’: Heat legend Dwyane Wade has No. 3 jersey raised to the rafters

Dwyane Wade’s jersey is finally hanging from the rafters at the American Airlines Arena.

The Heat legend’s jersey was raised to the ceiling with help from his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and their baby girl.

“The man is hanging from the ceiling in a way he’ll never be forgotten,” Heat President Pat Riley told the crowd.

Wade’s No. 3 jersey joins the retired jerseys of four other Heat players — Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh.

The ceremony was the centerpiece in a three-day celebration of Wade’s 16-year NBA career, which included three championship seasons with the Heat. Wade, who now lives in Los Angeles, returned to the arena for the first time since his final home game in April 2019.

Wade reminisced about the impression he made helping Marquette beat Kentucky, Riley’s alma mater, in the NCAA tournament. Months later, Riley and the Heat took Wade with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft, and spectators at the Miami arena that night roared their approval at the choice.

“At that moment I felt your love,” Wade told the crowd. “That was the first of many moments we would share together. Your appreciation and love has never left me. If there is one word, one feeling I want to convey to you tonight, it is gratitude.”

Wade closed his speech by quoting his friend, the late Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great in whatever they choose to do,” Wade told the crowd. “I hope I’ve inspired all of you.”

Wade played 14 1/2 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Heat. He was the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and made 13 All-Star games.

This weekend’s festivities also includes tribute speeches Friday night and a showing of a documentary Sunday.

“We’re celebrating greatness and a legacy that will live on forever,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Author: CBS Miami / Associated Press

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know