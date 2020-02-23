Motorcyclist killed in crash along Summerlin Rd. in Fort Myers

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fort Myers Sunday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are on scene along Summerlin Road at Maple Drive just outside the Pine Manor community of Fort Myers. State troopers confirm a motorcyclist was the sole person involved in the crash.

There is a roadblock in northbound left and center lanes of Summerlin Rd. at the scene of the crash. The crash is west of US-41.

Drivers are advised to use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

