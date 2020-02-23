Police respond to three-car crash with injuries on Del Prado in south Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a multi-car crash with injuries along Del Prado Boulevard in south Cape Coral Sunday night.

According to CCPD, police are on scene of a three-car crash on Del Prado between Cape Coral Parkway and SE 47th Terrace.

Expect traffic delays along Del Prado near the crash.

Police says those involved suffered minor injuries.

CCPD asks drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Writer: WINK News

