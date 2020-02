Malayan tiger moves into Naples Zoo upon exhibit completion

There’s a new resident at the Naples Zoo Saturday!

Say hello to Eko, a Malayan tiger who moved to Southwest Florida from Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

According to the zoo’s Facebook post, Naples Zoo held a ribbon cutting ceremony to reopen the tiger exhibit for Eko. Construction was completed with the addition of a new hurricane-proof tiger building that Eko will move into.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know