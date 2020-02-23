Lehigh Acres man died after vehicle struck him crossing the street

A Lehigh Acres man died after a vehicle struck him on Saturday evening as he was crossing the street.

A 29-year-old man was driving a Chevy Cobalt westbound on Lee Blvd. approaching Hazelwood Ave. around 9:40 p.m. Daniel Legra-Matos, 61, was crossing Lee Blvd. at the intersection of Lee Blvd. and Hazelwood Ave. directly in front of the vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the front portion of the Chevy struck Legra-Matos, who died from the crash. The Chevy came to a stop nearby where the crash occurred.

Writer: Michael Mora

