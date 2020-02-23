Last day to see ‘The Wall That Heals’ before it leaves Marco Island

The last time you can see “The Wall That Heals,” which is the largest replica of the Vietnam Memorial that travels all across the country, is on Sunday.

Under the cloak of morning darkness sits over 52,000 names of the men and women that lost their lives serving their country. The wall is here until 2 p.m. If you stand next to it on Sunday, it is overwhelming taking in what the wall represents, even more so for the veterans that survived the war.

“Least we not forget, lest we not forget,” said Spider Trantham, a Vietnam veteran. “What would these men and women become had they’d been allowed to live? In Vietnam we always, when we go back to a firebase or something, we knew we were in a friendly camp.

“Today we were in a friendly camp,” he added.

The veterans there said they were overwhelmed by our support in the community.

“It’s a very patriotic thing, very emotional,” said Jack Johannemann, a veteran from the Vietnam war. “It was very good to see all these people out supporting the veterans.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Michael Mora

