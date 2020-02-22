FORT MYERS
SWFL group that played UNO at a red light are back!
The group of guys who brought you the video of them playing UNO at a red light in Cape Coral is back!
This time they’re “sparing” some time for a little friendly Wii Bowling competition.
@driftydillyBack at it with the Florida lights.. #florida #redlightchallenge #fyp #foryou #foryoupage angeliandrew rs3laz brian1496 ty.real68 jpfpaul
The video shows the group behind a van with a full television and Wii console set up in the trunk. Two of the guys are able to take a turn before the light even budges.
