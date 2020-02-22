SWFL group that played UNO at a red light are back!

The group of guys who brought you the video of them playing UNO at a red light in Cape Coral is back!

This time they’re “sparing” some time for a little friendly Wii Bowling competition.

The video shows the group behind a van with a full television and Wii console set up in the trunk. Two of the guys are able to take a turn before the light even budges.

Writer: Briana Harvath

