SWFL group that played UNO at a red light are back!

Published: February 22, 2020 10:41 AM EST

The group of guys who brought you the video of them playing UNO at a red light in Cape Coral is back!

This time they’re “sparing” some time for a little friendly Wii Bowling competition.

The video shows the group behind a van with a full television and Wii console set up in the trunk. Two of the guys are able to take a turn before the light even budges.
